'I saw 1 of them getting hit by bullets, the other one was already on the floor'

The man who wished to remain anonymous is related to two brothers who were buried in Umzimkhulu on Saturday and was there the night of the Soweto tavern shooting.

DURBAN - One of the Soweto tavern shooting survivors said he is still confused about what happened on that tragic night.

He was at the tavern when the attack occurred and said he's still traumatised and can't figure out who could be responsible. “I was there when the incident happened. However, I didn’t see the gunmen.”

The visibly shaken man said he recalls his brothers’ last moment.

“I saw one of them getting hit by bullets, at that time the other one was already on the floor - but later died at Bara hospital.”

Both his brothers were laid to rest in Umzimkhulu on Saturday, but the family says there are still so many unanswered questions.

Meanwhile, traditional leaders at James Nyangiwe in Umzimkhulu have called on law enforcement agencies to be strict around taverns and entertainment areas.

Thirteen people from the area were part of a group of people shot and killed at the Soweto tavern two weeks ago, while four other people were shot and killed at a Pietermaritzburg tavern on the same night.

Both these incidents happened weeks after 21 teenagers died at Enyobeni tavern in the Eastern Cape last month.

Traditional leaders in the area say the police should keep a closer eye on taverns.

"The law enforcement agencies must be strict around taverns, especially police - they should at least be visible,” said Yongama Nyangiwe who speaks on behalf of the chief:

The community said it’s still shocked by the incident.