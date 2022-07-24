Family of Alex FM music manager say he contributed to Alex's talent and dreams

Joshua Mbatha, who was shot and killed by robbers last week was laid to rest on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of slain Alex FM music manager and presenter, Joshua Mbatha said while he was robbed of an opportunity to live out his dreams, he contributed immensely to the talent and dreams of others in Alexandra.

Family, friends and colleagues who gathered at the East Bank community in Alexandra hall to pay their last respects described DJ Jorontinah - as he was affectionately known as talented and selfless.

Mbatha was on his way home with colleagues when they were stopped by three gunmen. They took their phones and shoes before shooting him in the chest.

Joshua Mbatha’s cousin, Buhle led an impassioned plea to the community of Alexandra to remember the 35-year-old broadcaster’s kindness, charisma and passion.

"I promise you one thing where you left off we will continue, this world will never let you die. You might be gone from our sight but never from our hearts".

Mbatha said while his life was mercilessly taken at the hands of criminals in the area - the recent crimes are not a true reflection of the solidarity and love her cousin had for the community.

"Joshua, Dr Jorontinah Mbatha we salute you".