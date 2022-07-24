Our community is under siege, police must intervene - Eldos community

The concerned residents say their lives are always at risk because of turf shootouts that happen frequently in the community.

JOHANNESBURG - In an effort to fight crime, residents in Eldorado Park - South of Johannesburg on Sunday have marched to the local police station to fight increasing gun violence and the rampant abuse of drugs.

They say police visibility is another problem and that the police station commander is not doing his job.

Residents will also meet with provincial police commissioner Elias Mawela to hand over a list of their demands.

Protest leader Chenelle George says this march is to show that they're serious about fighting crime.

The demands come in the wake of the increasing gun violence that the communities of Eldorado Park, Freedom Park, Riverlea and the Cape Flats have been seeing in recent months. Our communities are under siege and we can no longer remain silent as these shootings occur at any time of day or night. Our demands include an immediate and sustainable operations plan from the South African Police Service."