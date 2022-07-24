Duma assures Zikalala that he won't be losing his job as premier anytime soon

Newly elected ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson, Siboniso Duma and four others won a tight race to lead the province to the ANC's December conference and toward the 2024 elections.

DURBAN- Newly elected ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson, Siboniso Duma has assured former provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala - who was up against him for the leadership position - that he will not be losing his job as premier of the province anytime soon.

On Saturday evening, Duma and four others won a tight race to lead the province to the ANC's December conference and toward the 2024 elections.

He said the party wants to build and develop the province while working towards the unity of the organisation.

"But we love each other as comrades, I think we have seen what permitted in this conference, it has been characterised by that and that is going to assist the movement going forward, in fact, Africans are just like that but we are going to maintain that and we are going to build this province."

At the same time, newly elected provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said most in the top five endorsed Zikalala's premiership and won't turn their back on that position.

"We were in the PEC that decided about his role to be premier...We orchestrated his deployment and nothing has changed. We can't turn our backs on our own decision."