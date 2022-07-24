Celebratory mood across SA after Banyana Banyana crowned champions

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture has joined many others in congratulating the African Champions.

The chairperson of the committee, Beauty Dlulane, said the ache of losing the final in 2018 to Nigeria is now healed.

“We are going to the World Cup in Australia as African champions, what an honour that would be. Based on performances at the WAFCON it is clear that we’ll go there to challenge" said Dlulane.

The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Sport said in a statement: “No corner of Africa was left untouched in Banyana’s trail of destruction. It feels good to be South African.”

Adding to this, Cricket South Africa (CSA) joined the nation in congratulating the on their triumph saying “victory against the hosts Morocco had secured these heroines a place in our sporting history and clinched a spot in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand”.

Meanwhile, Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has congratulated coach Desiree Ellis. Mthethwa said it's the first time since Bafana Bafana's heroics in 1996 that a national football team was victorious in the nation's cup.

"The fact that it was Banyana Banyana who remained standing when it was all said and done is particularly sweet, and it feels really good for South African football to once again reach the pinnacle of Africa for the first time since 1996," said the minister's spokesperson Masechaba Ndlovu.