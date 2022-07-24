Celebratory mood across SA after Banyana Banyana crowned champions
The accolades on the night kept coming as South Africa were also named as the women’s National Team of the Year.
JOHANNESBURG - There's a celebratory mood across South Africa after Banyana Banyana were crowned the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations champions.
Banyana Banyana won a hard-fought victory after beating Morocco 2-1 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Saturday.
Fans have been paying tribute to the national women's football team after their historic win.
All Good, All GOD. #AfricanChamp #TotalEnergiesWAFCON Champ #LiveTheImpossible #BanyanaKaofela pic.twitter.com/1yuMItSmG9Refiloe Jane (@fifinhojane) July 24, 2022
It was a tightly-contested final but in the end a brave and clinical display from coach Desiree Ellis’s chargers saw them overcome the intimidating home atmosphere to win the match 2-1.
Banyana were able to hold for the win, despite an extra nine minutes added on at the end of the match.
It ended a run of five finals without success for South Africa, who completed the tournament in Morocco with a 100% record.
Moments like these make it all worthwhile!Official SasolLeague (@SasolLeague) July 24, 2022
The team recognises the impact that @SasolSA has made to their lives and careers and invited the Sponsorship Manager, Dean Somerset to join the festivities last night. #LiveTheImpossible #Banyana pic.twitter.com/TDuU11AtmB
Coach Ellis said that this win had been a long time coming.
“When we walked out and saw the sea of red, I was not perturbed. You could see the focus on the players faces, they were not perturbed. The players were really determined and from the first moment, you could see that they wanted to win it. Today they showed true Kasi flavour and the South African spirit and togetherness all came together” said Ellis.
This is a bunch of Winners!!! #Banyana #Morocco pic.twitter.com/hylVEqbYsBMasi (@GomomoM) July 23, 2022