Banyana Banyana crowned queens of the continent at Wafcon

JOHANNESBURG - Banyana Banyana crowned the new queens of the continent after they beat hosts Morocco to win a maiden Women’s Africa Cup of Nation title on Saturday.

It was a tightly-contested final but in the end, a brave and clinical display from Desiree Ellis’s chargers saw them overcome the intimidating home atmosphere to win the match 2-1.

After a goalless first half, Hildah Magaia put Banyana Banyana in the lead when she beat Morocco goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi with a clinical finish in the 63rd minute following some good work on the left by hard-running Jermaine Seoposenwe.

Magaia was at the double in the 71st minute, finishing neatly by dinking the ball over the onrushing Er-Rmichi after the defender made a hash of her attempted clearance from a Karabo Dhlamini cross from wide.

Morocco, though fought back and ensured it would be a nervy ending for those in the stands and watching in South Africa as Rosella Ayane made it 2-1 in the 80th minute.