A suspect arrested in connection with Katlehong tavern shooting

Earlier this month a group of gunmen entered the Mputlane Inn tavern and randomly opened fire at patrons.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have arrested one suspect in connection with the deadly Katlehong tavern shooting that claimed the lives of two people and left four others wounded.

It's understood the suspect was nabbed on Friday.

“One suspect has been arrested in connection with the Katlehong shooting that took place on the 8th of July and is expected to appear before the Palm Ridge court on Monday. Police investigations are still continuing in this matter,“ said the police's Dimakatso Sello.

The Katlehong shooting is one of several deadly attacks at various taverns across this country.

