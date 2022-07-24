3, including sangoma, arrested for digging up graves

Officers received a complaint from security guards working at a graveyard about people disrupting burial sites and digging up graves.

TSHWANE - Metro police in Tshwane have arrested three people including a sangoma in Mabopane after they were allegedly found digging up graves.

When officials arrived the suspects allegedly tried to offer them a bribe of R1,500.

Tshwane Metro Police Department’s Isaac Mahamba says the trio were arrested for violating graveyard regulations, malicious damage to property and bribery.

"When the three suspects were questioned, they could not account for what they were doing there or where they got permission to dig up graves. Amongst the three suspects was a sangoma. They were allegedly looking for dead people's bones for muthi purposes," said Mahamba.