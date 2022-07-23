WHO declares monkeypox outbreak a global public health emergency

This is the highest alarm the organisation can sound.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency. This is the highest alarm the organisation can sound.

Almost 15,400 cases have been reported from 72 countries since infections were reported in May.

WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the announcement on Saturday afternoon.

"We have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly through new modes of transmission about which we understand too little and which meets the criteria in the international health regulations,'' he said.

Ghebreyesus added that the health agency has made a set of recommendations for countries to follow in order to

monitor and curb the outbreak.