[WATCH] Nando's brings light (relief) to SA with roast of Eskom and de Ruyter

Screengrab from Nando's Bright Sides promotion @NandosSA

| A gen-deRuyter called André and soft toys with the names Koeberg and Kusile... Nando's has done it again!

Nando's is loved as the fast food chain that helps South Africa laugh through the hard times with its topical social commentary.

During the darkness of rolling blackouts, it also added some freebies to lighten the load.

Nando's "Bright Sides" promotion offers sides for delivery orders matching the stage of load shedding, for mahhala.

Its latest promo takes a shot at Eskom and CEO André de Ruyter, with hilarious results.

The ad features a family celebrating load shedding, 'cos the higher the stage, the more free sides!

Mzansi is loving it - especially the jabs at de Ruyter and even President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"Definitely the best Nando's advert in 20 years", concludes one tweep.

