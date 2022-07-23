Vying for votes - More than 1,600 votes to be cast to elect KZN’s top leadership

More than 1605 votes will be cast to elect the province’s top leadership.

DURBAN - Voting for officials that will lead the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal got underway on Saturday.

Delegates have remained in high spirits in what has emerged as a tightly contested provincial elective conference, yet proceedings have been seamless so far.

More than 1,605 votes will be cast to elect the province’s top leadership.

The elective conference results are expected to be announced late on Saturday evening.

Former provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala is vying for his current role, with Siboniso Duma taking him on. Former KZN provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli meanwhile faces off with former youth league leader and Newcastle mayor Bheki Mtolo. They’re vying to run the operations of the party in the province.

Nominations and voting for additional members will follow while conference participants attend commissions and deliberate over ANC policies ahead of next week’s policy conference.

Various lobby groups have taken to the streets, singing, outside the venue. They’re showing their support for the different leaders whose names have made it onto the ballot.