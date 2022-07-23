Steyn and Vermeulen return to Springboks' Rugby Championship squad

The experienced duo of Duane Vermeulen and Frans Steyn have been called back to their national team after missing out on the 3-match series against Wales due to injuries.

The Springboks have named their squad for this season’s Rugby Championship as coach Jacques Nienaber opted for an expanded group of 41 players for the opening stage of the southern hemisphere competition.

Vermeulen had surgery on his knee, while Steyn suffered a hamstring injury in the Currie Cup in June.

With 134 Test caps between them, the pair will be a welcome return for the side who have yet to find their best form so far, this year.

“Duane and Frans are both very experienced players and they each have valuable traits that they bring to the field of play, so we are excited to welcome them into the fold. This will offer the coaches and medical staff a good opportunity to determine where they are in terms of their rugby," said Nienaber.

Wing Cheslin Kolbe has been omitted from the squad after he broke his jaw in the final Test with the Welsh in Cape Town and will only be available for selection in September, while scrumhalf Cobus Reinach continues to recover from a dislocated shoulder and must receive medical clearance from his club - Montpellier before he can be considered for selection.

Meanwhile, Sharks fullback Aphelele Fassi and Bulls loose forward Marcell Coetzee have been released from the national squad and will return to their franchises. However, Nienaber has emphasized that they are still in the frame for next year’s World Cup.

“It is disappointing for Aphelele and Marcell, but we were limited in how many players we could select. That said, we know what both of them can do on the field and we have a big picture in mind with the Rugby World Cup next year,” said Nienaber.

The Springboks will play back-to-back Tests against the All Blacks in Nelspruit on Saturday, 6 August and in Johannesburg a week later on 13 August.

The team will assemble in Mpumalanga on Sunday and will have a training camp in Hazyview before making the journey to Nelspruit on Friday afternoon for the opening Test against the All Blacks at the Mbombela Stadium a week later.

Springbok squad for Castle Lager Rugby Championship:

Props:

Thomas du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe

Ntuthuko Mchunu, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane

Hookers:

Joseph Dweba, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi

Locks:

Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Salmaan Moerat, Ruan Nortje, Marvin Orie

Loose forwards:

Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Elrigh Louw, Evan Roos, Kwagga Smith, Jasper Wiese, Duane Vermeulen

Utility forwards:

Rynhardt Elstadt, Deon Fourie, Franco Mostert

Scrumhalves:

Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Herschel Jantjies, Grant Williams

Flyhalves:

Elton Jantjies, Handre Pollard

Centres:

Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel

Outside Backs:

Warrick Gelant, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi

Utility Backs:

Kurt-Lee Arendse, Frans Steyn, Damian Willemse

Springboks’ Rugby Championship fixtures (SA times):

17h05: Saturday, 6 August –v New Zealand (Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit)

17h05: Saturday, 13 August –v New Zealand (Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg)

07h30: Saturday, 27 August – v Australia (Adelaide Oval, Adelaide)

11h35: Saturday, 3 September – v Australia (Allianz Stadium, Sydney)

21h10: Saturday, 17 September – v Argentina (Estadio José Amalfitani, Buenos Aires)

17h05: Saturday, 24 September –v Argentina (Kings Park, Durban)