Sihle Zikalala to face off with Siboniso Duma for ANC KZN chair

Zikalala will face off with Siboniso Duma for chair - while secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli will fight it out with Bheki Mtolo for control of the ANC’s engine room - in the party's biggest province.

DURBAN - The ANC in KZN has nominated leaders to contest for its top five positions on Saturday afternoon.

Outgoing chairperson Sihle Zikalala and secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli have accepted nominations to return to their old posts.

Corruption-accused Zandile Gumede made the cut for provincial treasurer but is disqualified by the step aside rule while businessman - Sandile Zungu opted to decline nomination before even testing to see if he had some support in the room.

Delegates, while vigorously trying to show support for their preferred candidates are listening intently to instructions and abiding by them in a disciplined manner as day two and nominations are well underway.

They managed to get through their credentials - which is the adoption of the conference register in less than four hours, compared to other provinces that have been stuck on this issue for several hours and in some instances days.

Delegates will now wait for the voting process to kick off - with results expected to be announced later on Saturday.