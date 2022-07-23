PowerBall Results: Friday, 22 July 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 22 July 2022:

PowerBall: 05, 18, 19, 20, 48 PB: 01

PowerBall Plus: 14, 20, 26, 37, 44 PB: 16

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.