Newly elected regional treasurer of eThekwini, Zoe Shabalala has died

Recently elected regional treasurer of eThekwini Zoe Shabalala passed away on Friday.

As the ANC finally got their much-anticipated ninth provincial conference underway – it announced the loss of yet another leader.

Recently elected regional treasurer of eThekwini – the ANC’s largest region in the country – Nomthandazo Shabalala, commonly known as Zoe passed away on Friday.

Shabalala – alongside Sandile Gumede were nominated and voted for in absentia. They had stepped aside due to corruption allegations they both face over a 2017 multi-million-rand solid waste tender from the city.

News of her passing – following a short illness was announced by outgoing provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli at the opening of the conference on Friday.

“We were informed by the leadership of the ANC in eThekwini region…that we’ve now unfortunately lost the newly elected regional treasurer of the ANC in eThekwini - she passed away a few hours ago after a slightly longer period of time [engaphilanga].”

The ANC in the region described her as a unifier, who served the party with distinction.

The party is also expected to visit her family and will announce details around her memorial service.