Mathabatha on slain Collins Chabane mayor: Limpopo robbed of servant leader

The mayor was shot and killed at his home at Xikundu, outside Malamulele on Thursday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha on Friday said the province has been robbed of a servant leader in Collins Chabane Municipality Mayor Moses Maluleke.

The mayor was shot and killed at his home at Xikundu, outside Malamulele on Thursday night.

It's believed three men entered his home demanding money.

The suspects then shot Maluleke who died on the scene, while his 18-year-old son was rushed to hospital where he is recovering.

Mathabatha said residents have lost a champion of development and service delivery.

Meanwhile, the police’s Athlenda Mathe said they have activated a 72-hour plan to find the suspects.

“A case of murder and attempted murder has been registered. Police have since launched a manhunt for the group of suspects.”