He went to Jhb for a job & came back in a coffin: family of Soweto tavern victim
Siphethuxolo Chiliza was one of those killed at a tavern in Nomzamo Park in Soweto two weeks ago. His family laid him to rest on Saturday morning in his hometown of Umzimkhulu.
The family of one of the Soweto tavern shooting victims had hopes that their slain son would help change the situation of the family.
Siphethuxolo Chiliza was one of those killed at a tavern in Nomzamo Park in Soweto two weeks ago.
His family laid him to rest early on Saturday morning in his hometown of James Nyangiwe location in Umzimkhulu.
Chiliza was buried in the morning by only male family members and village residents - as required by their family customs.
Just minutes after his nephew was laid to rest - Mbhekisiswa Chiliza spoke to Eyewitness News about the tragic incident.
He said the family was depending on his now late nephew to change their situation.
“We had very high hopes that he would be the one who does better for this family. But today we have nothing because he is no more.”
Chiliza says his nephew went to Johannesburg in search of job opportunities, but instead, the young man returned home in a coffin.
Some families here in uMzimkhulu, KZN, are burying their one loved ones who were shot and killed at a tavern in Soweto, two weeks ago. 13 of the victims were from uMzimkhulu and are said to have went to Johannesburg in search of job opportunities. #NomzamoTavern @_NMabasoEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 23, 2022
The Malunga and Mjoli families lost two family members each from the deadly tavern shooting two weeks ago.
While it is not unusual to have funerals over weekends in most communities including Umzimkhulu, however, the community says they have never had to bury so many people in one day.
The Malunga family said the incident has caused them much sadness.
“This incident has caused a lot of pain, the parents of these children are also hurting, even now,” said Mahle Malunga, who spoke on behalf of the family.
Meanwhile, Ngcwelekazi Mjoli says the passing of his nephew is still heavy for the family.
“It is really hard since these boys passed, one of them really was working and taking of the family - it is hard.”
All families are urging the police to get to the bottom of the shooting and apprehend those responsible.