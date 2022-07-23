He went to Jhb for a job & came back in a coffin: family of Soweto tavern victim

Siphethuxolo Chiliza was one of those killed at a tavern in Nomzamo Park in Soweto two weeks ago. His family laid him to rest on Saturday morning in his hometown of Umzimkhulu.

The family of one of the Soweto tavern shooting victims had hopes that their slain son would help change the situation of the family.

His family laid him to rest early on Saturday morning in his hometown of James Nyangiwe location in Umzimkhulu.

Chiliza was buried in the morning by only male family members and village residents - as required by their family customs.

Just minutes after his nephew was laid to rest - Mbhekisiswa Chiliza spoke to Eyewitness News about the tragic incident.

He said the family was depending on his now late nephew to change their situation.

“We had very high hopes that he would be the one who does better for this family. But today we have nothing because he is no more.”

Chiliza says his nephew went to Johannesburg in search of job opportunities, but instead, the young man returned home in a coffin.