Gauteng mass shootings: families to lay loved ones to rest

Two shooting incidents this month, one in Soweto and another in Alexandra - claimed the lives of 22 people.

Several families will on Saturday bid farewell to their loved ones who died in separate shootings and robberies that took place in Gauteng recently.

Two shooting incidents this month - one in Soweto and another in Alexandra claimed the lives of 22 people.

Among them are 13 KwaZulu-Natal residents who died when a group of men armed with rifles and 9-millimetre pistols entered a tavern in the Nomzamo informal settlement and started shooting randomly at the patrons.

READ: Soweto tavern shooting: Residents hold memorial service for slain 16

A week later, six people including Alex FM music compiler Joshua Mbatha were killed after a gang went on a robbing and shooting spree in Alexandra.

Mbatha was shot in the chest by the gunmen who had robbed him and his two colleagues of their shoes and cell phones.

READ: On Alex FM DJ Joshua Mbatha's death: a monumental loss, says colleague

The KZN victims will be laid to rest in Umzimkhulu, while Mbatha’s funeral service will be held at East Bank community hall in Alex.