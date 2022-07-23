ANC KZN elective conference: nominations set to begin Following a delayed start, the sticky point of credentials – which often results in conferences being delayed by days, has passed at a relatively seamless gathering of ANC members in KZN. ANC KwaZulu-Natal

Nominations The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is on Saturday morning gathering to nominate and vote for new leadership as it enters the second day of its elective conference. Following a delayed start, the sticky point of credentials – which often results in conferences being delayed by days, has passed at a relatively seamless gathering of ANC members in KZN. On Friday, members broke into song – singing 'wenzeni uZuma?' – which means what has former president Jacob Zuma done? A clear sign of continued support for the former president in his home province. #ANCKZN delegates suddenly on their feet singing Wenzeni uZuma pic.twitter.com/4lzXgcRvtG EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 22, 2022

Meanwhile, horse trading and buttering have continued well into the night and are likely to be the order of the day – right up until delegates get to the voting booth.

This as different groupings like – 'Ankoles' – named after Cyril Ramaphosa’s cow saga – to the 'Talibans' – a faction said to have some ties to the former Health MEC Zweli Mkhize are behind efforts to take power from the old guard.

The very clear and bold love for Zuma has raised some fears over Ramaphosa’s expected arrival on Sunday as he is set to close the conference – but ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile insists the province is well disciplined

and will receive its leader well.

"When delegates see leadership, it's an opportunity for them to say leadership take note of our pain or our complaint. So I don't think it's a problem. The president has already confirmed that he's coming," said Mashatile.