1 suspected hijacker killed during shootout with police in Boksburg, 8 arrested

The Hawks say the group had planned to hijack a truck and was intercepted by officers who spotted the alleged criminals' vehicles on the R554 highway in Boksburg on Friday.

Gun bullet cases. Picture: Pixabay
one hour ago

One suspected hijacker has been killed in Boksburg, and eight others arrested.

The Hawks say the group had planned to hijack a truck and was intercepted by officers who spotted the alleged criminals' vehicles on the R554 in Boksburg on Friday.

A shootout ensued between the group and police who shot one of the suspects dead, and four others were wounded.

Three illegal firearms were found in two vehicles used in the attempted crime.

The suspects - aged between 26 and 48 are expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrates court soon - on charges including murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of guns and conspiracy to commit crime.

