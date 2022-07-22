Theuns du Toit given 5 days to appeal Maties expulsion over urination matter

The university's central disciplinary committee has decided to expel him after he was caught on camera urinating on first-year agriculture student Babalo Ndwayana's desk, laptop and books.

CAPE TOWN - Expelled Stellenbosch University student, Theuns du Toit, has been given five days to appeal his expulsion over the urinating incident at the institution.

The racially-charged incident sparked nationwide backlash over the treatment of black students at the historically white institution.

The committee found Du Toit guilty of contravening the disciplinary code for students and for breaking the amended residence rules.

Stellenbosch University's deputy vice-chancellor Professor Deresh Ramjugernath said that the institution strongly condemned Du Toit's actions, adding that there was no place for racism or victimisation at the university.

"In this matter, due process has been thoroughly adhered to, including thorough investigations having been followed. The university viewed the case in a very serious light. This was evident in amongst other things, originally temporarily suspending Mr Du Toit from the university while appointing Justice Sissi Khampepe to lead a commission of inquiry into alleged racism at Stellenbosch University," Ramjugernath said.