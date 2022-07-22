Strengthening bilateral ties: Ramaphosa and Ouattara sign 6 agreements

The pair was accompanied by a delegation of ministers at the Union Buildings on Friday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Ivory Coast counterpart, President Alassane Ouattara, have signed off on six memoranda of understanding (MOUs) in a bid to strengthen bilateral ties.

Mining, agriculture and transport are among key sectors on the agenda and its expected this will to drive investment opportunities in both directions.

There's been a considerable growth in trade between South Africa and Ivory Coast in recent years with an increase of 25% on the domestic front and an increase of 200% on the West African front.

A day of bilateral discussions between the two countries looks set to build on this progress.

According to Ramaphosa, discussions between South Africa and Ivory Coast delegates yielded fruitful results.

The countries hope to focus on women empowerment, youth development and social inclusion.

The latest discussions between the countries will continue to build on talks from December last year where nine memoranda of understanding were signed.

Some of these agreements have since been ratified. Describing the state visit, Ramaphosa said: “The agreements will improve cooperation in economic sectors that are prioritised.”

Ramaphosa again emphasised the role of the private sector in helping to grow both economies.