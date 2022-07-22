Stellies University student Theuns du Toit urinating case referred back to SAPS

Former Huis Marais resident Theuns du Toit was captured on a cellphone video urinating on the desk and belongings of Babalo Ndwayana earlier this year.

CAPE TOWN - The Stellenbosch University urination case has been referred back to the police for further investigation.

Former Huis Marais resident Theuns du Toit was captured on a cellphone video urinating on the desk and belongings of Babalo Ndwayana earlier this year.

On Thursday, du Toit was expelled from the university and has five working days to appeal the outcome of his disciplinary hearing.

Ndwayana laid a criminal complaint against du Toit in the week following the racist incident. The charges opened at Stellenbosch police station include housebreaking, malicious damage to property and crimen injuria.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said prosecutors at Stellenbosch Magistrates Court referred the case docket to the director of public prosecutions for a decision, who in turn sent it back to police for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the South African Students Congress (SASCO) provincial convenor, Sifiso Zungu said du Toit's expulsion sends a stern message against any form of racism at the institution.

“Our primary existence is to represent students and of course, with this particular matter, we chose the side of the student who is the victim to say we do not tolerate any form of racism.”

The university's central disciplinary committee (CDC) has questioned why it took almost 10 hours before the incident was reported to a member of staff on the day.

CDC representatives said they're "inclined to speculate that the delay is undoubtedly linked to the residence's culture of secrecy and poor leadership".