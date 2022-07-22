Springboks Women reveal squad to face Japan on Sunday

The series forms part of the team’s preparations for the World Cup in New Zealand due to start in October.

The Springbok Women’s matchday squad for the first of two Tests against Japan on Sunday has been named.

Head coach Stanley Raubenheimer has brought back captain Nolunsindiso Booi at lock after she missed the team’s last Test against Namibia at City Park in Cape Town due to injury.

This comes with a first starting berth for Simamkele Namba on the wing while Rumandi Potgieter will make her test debut at scrum-half.

Prop Monica Mazibukwana is another player who could be capped after the match.

Much like Potgieter, the prop had stints against England's under-20 and the Barbarians in November - but is yet to feature in a test squad.

Former SA Rugby Women’s Achiever of the Year, Aseza Hele, will also make a much-anticipated return to the side in the number 8 jersey.

Hele suffered a serious knee injury during a Women’s Premier Division match when rugby returned after COVID regulations were relaxed in 2021.

She has not been featured for the national team since 2019.

“We came to Japan to get us ready for the ultimate mission, the World Cup, and so far on the trip, we learned a lot of things,” Raubenheimer said.

The Tests will be held at the Kamaishi Unosumai Memorial Stadium and are scheduled to start at 07h45 South African time.

The series is between two evenly matched sides with only one position separating Japan (12th) and South Africa (13th) in the World Rugby rankings.

“The players now know how to travel for long hours and through time zones and what jet lag does to the body, all elements we wanted to expose them to. On Sunday, they will also encounter an opponent who plays a fast game and are potent on the counterattack. We wanted to work on our defence on this trip and Japan will test us in that area,” said Raubenheimer.

The Springbok Women team to face Japan in Iwate:

Nadine Roos

Nomawethu Mabenge

Zintle Mphupa

Aphiwe Ngwevu

Simamkele Namba

Libbie Janse van Rensburg

Rumandi Potgieter

Aseza Hele

Sinazo Mcatshulwa

Lusanda Dumke

Lerato Makua

Nolusindiso Booi (captain)

Babalwa Latsha

Lindelwa Gwala

Yonela Ngxingolo



Replacements: