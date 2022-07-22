Families of Enyobeni Tavern victims not receiving adequate support - SAHRC

The commission said that it had been in direct communication with grieving family members.

EAST LONDON - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said that the families of the deceased in the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy were not receiving adequate support.

That’s despite the Eastern Cape government, in collaboration with Avbob and other stakeholders, assisting with funeral arrangements.

The SAHRC said that it was prepared to assist families to take legal action against those implicated in the deaths of the 21 teenagers.

It said that since the victims were buried, the grieving families haven't received much emotional support.

"The families in fact have not been sufficiently provided with counselling services. We are very concerned about this and we will be taking it up immediately with the Department of Social Development as well as the office of the Premier," said the commission’s Eileen Carter.

The commission said that it would continue its own investigation into the tragic event which unfolded in Scenery Park in East London, on the 26 June.