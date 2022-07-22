Ramaphosa hosts Ivory Coast's head of state Alassane Ouattara

South Africa and Ivory Coast are expected to sign additional agreements to strengthen their relations in key sectors such as mining and transport.

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa will host his counterpart from Ivory Coast, President Alassane Ouattara on Friday morning.

The visit is the second leg of bilateral discussions between the heads of state.

Bilateral relations between the two countries are managed through the joint commission of cooperation - which was established to facilitate political, social, scientific and economic cooperation between South Africa and Ivory Coast.

Since it was established in 2015, the joint commission has signed nine memoranda of understanding in the sectors of mining and agriculture, among others.

The total trade between the two countries has increased from R1.3 billion in 2019 to R2 billion in 2021.

This is an increase of roughly R774 million in trade.

South Africa's investment portfolio in Ivory Coast has also registered an increase.

MTN, Standard Bank, Multichoice and Sanlam are among South African companies invested in that country.

The two heads of state are also expected to address a business forum later in the day.