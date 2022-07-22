Operation Dudula ‘embarks on quest’ to remove undocumented migrants in WC

The group visited several businesses in Cape Town on Friday where they claim owners are hiring undocumented foreign nationals.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Operation Dudula movement say they are embarking on a quest to remove undocumented migrants in the Western Cape.

They have also encouraged supporters to arrive carrying their CVs in the hope of getting employment.

There was a heavy police, private security, and law enforcement presence outside of Cape Gate Mall in Cape Town in anticipation of concerns of unruly behaviour in the area.