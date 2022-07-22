Operation Dudula ‘embarks on quest’ to remove undocumented migrants in WC
The group visited several businesses in Cape Town on Friday where they claim owners are hiring undocumented foreign nationals.
CAPE TOWN - Members of Operation Dudula movement say they are embarking on a quest to remove undocumented migrants in the Western Cape.
They have also encouraged supporters to arrive carrying their CVs in the hope of getting employment.
There was a heavy police, private security, and law enforcement presence outside of Cape Gate Mall in Cape Town in anticipation of concerns of unruly behaviour in the area.
A small group of #OperationDudula members gather outside Cape Gate Mall. Some members are carrying their CVs. They are demanding businesses in the area to get rid of undocumented foreign nationals who are working for them. pic.twitter.com/JfnKsdocCpEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 22, 2022
Several Operation Dudula members said that they can no longer accept businesses that ignore South Africans.
Deputy chairperson of the movement in the Western Cape, Lulamile Bavuma explained: “Today is all about handing over the memorandum to these arrogant entities. They continue with this arrogance of employing migrants, let alone undocumented migrants in our country while our people are dying of hunger. It is unacceptable.”
Operation Dudula said its memorandum is not intended to incite xenophobia but to raise concerns about the plight many South Africans are facing.
The group has in the past been accused by activist groups of fanning the fires of hatred and xenophobia in the country - a claim they deny.