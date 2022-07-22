NMB schools urged to settle municipal debt amid water scarcity crisis

The municipality is also at risk of reaching Day Zero.

JOHANNESBURG – Opposition political parties in the Eastern Cape have raised concerns over the scarcity of water in the Nelson Mandela Bay, which is affecting schools.

But the Eastern Cape Education Department on Friday said schools also needed to play their part in addressing these challenges.

The provincial education department believes some schools are defaulting on their municipal account payments.

It said this could exacerbate the challenges during the water crisis.

Spokesperson from the department Vuyiseka Mboxela said: “There are schools that would get money for norms and standards but don’t pay for services rendered to them by municipalities and in some instances, they end up having to cut services at these schools.”

While there is no knowing whether the metro will in fact reach Day Zero, authorities said they were leaving nothing to chance and were continuing to put contingency measures in place.