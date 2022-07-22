Nehawu to continue wage talks with Sars over the weekend

Nearly 50 Sars offices have been affected by the pickets involving workers affiliated to Nehawu and the Public Servants Association.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) said it hopes to give concrete feedback to its striking members at the South African Revenue Service (Sars) next week as the second attempt at wage talks is in its second day.

Nearly 50 Sars offices have been affected by the pickets involving workers affiliated with Nehawu and the Public Servants Association.

They have withheld their services for a second week at various offices across the country and are demanding a 12 percent wage hike as well as medical aid benefits among others.

Nehawu spokesperson Lwazi Nkolonzi said the talks will continue over the weekend: “We will then be convening membership meetings where we are going to be getting a mandate from our members on the way forward emanating from the engagements, as to what then do we do with the offer that will hopefully come out.”

Sars has confirmed it is in talks with the union but declined to comment further.