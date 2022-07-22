NBA stars join Special Olympics South Africa in celebrating Mandela Day

SOSA together with the NBA will celebrate Mandela Day on Friday under the theme 'do what you can with what you have and where you are'.

JOHANNESBURG - "It is for us to adapt our understanding of a common humanity; to learn of the richness of how human life is diverse; to recognise the presence of disability in our human midst as an enrichment of our diversity," Nelson Mandela said to the Conference for the Disabled, in April 2004.

The late statesman was a champion for the rights of people from all walks of life and had a special place for people with disabilities, advocating for their inclusion within society.

"Celebrating Mandela Day holds a special significance for Special Olympics South Africa (SOSA) as the former president was instrumental in bringing Special Olympics to South Africa," said SOSA CEO Ancilla Smith to Eyewitness News.

Madiba was an iconic figure in the world of sports - he took a keen interest in boxing, rugby, and soccer, and played a pivotal role in inspiring the Springboks to Rugby World Cup glory in 1995.

"Former President Mandela officially opened the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Ireland. The 'Flame of Hope', the official Special Olympics torch, was lit by Madiba in his former cell on Robben Island to signal the launch of Special Olympics South Africa. Both SOSA and the NBA share Madiba’s belief in the transformative power of sport," said Smith.

Special Olympic athletes are proof of "our capacity to overcome hardships and obstacles," said U2's Bono, quoting the former statesman during the opening of the 2003 World Summer Games Opening Ceremony in Ireland.

"The message of inclusion is a cornerstone of the mission of Special Olympics. People living with an intellectual disability not just in South Africa, but globally, face exclusion, discrimination and stigmatisation on a daily basis.

"We, as South Africans, pride ourselves on having one of the most progressive constitutions in the world, and Madiba was instrumental in drafting that constitution, but we still have a long way to go to ensure that we have a truly inclusive society and that every South African has the same access to basic human rights," said Smith.

For many of us, healthcare access is something we take for granted. But for Ijlal Iqbal, and millions of people with intellectual disabilities like him It isnt easy.#InclusiveHealth pic.twitter.com/Fr5A1MBx8k Special Olympics South Africa (@SO_SouthAfrica) April 26, 2022

"Special Olympics is dedicated to promoting social inclusion through shared sports training and competition experiences. We offer a unique model of an inclusive sport called unified sport. Unified sports joins people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team. It was inspired by a simple principle: training together and playing together is a quick path to friendship and understanding".

On Friday 22 July, SOSA and the NBA will celebrate Mandela Day, celebrating inclusion by engaging learners with and without intellectual disabilities in Alexandra Township through unified sport, and through a day of inclusive basketball.

“There are many issues that need to be addressed but what we all need to be working on right now is to create the environment for people with disabilities to lead us on what inclusion should look like for them.”

We get so excited when we see our coaches in action and our athletes being active and having fun.



Our Young Athletes Program (YAP) coaches from the Bojanala district in North West shared these pictures of the great work that they are doing.#InclusionRevolution pic.twitter.com/aF3iIijzbC Special Olympics South Africa (@SO_SouthAfrica) February 23, 2022

"Because I saw a lot of myself in our athletes, sports did so much for me as a young kid from a small town, having lost my mom quite early in my life. I wanted to be someone who could be a positive influence in their journey, something that was a far cry for myself growing up," said SOSA ambassador Sbu Shongwe to Eyewitness News.

“Absolutely! Madiba stood for values we should still live by to this day, that never goes away. It’s not about the man, but the legacy he left behind, that why we even quote him so much,” said Shongwe.

The event will also celebrate the long-standing global partnership between Special Olympics International and the NBA.

“Parents are a big part of the Special Olympics network and conduct specific initiatives aimed at supporting parents and encouraging them to become more involved in our organisation. We have family support networks across the country, many of our parents train becoming Special Olympics coaches and volunteer at events and in other areas of the organisation,” said Smith.

In 2019, The International Basketball Foundation (IBF) and Special Olympics announced their partnership during the FIBA Open in Mies. This cooperation marked their joint commitment to leverage the power of Special Olympics Unified Sports with the aim of fostering inclusion on and off the basketball court.

“Inclusion means making sure everyone gets an opportunity at doing something, whatever it may be, whatever their disability race, class and orientation,” said Shongwe.

We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Special Olympics for supporting SOSA Athlete Leader Mr Jimmy Masina with a Special Olympics Unified Leadership Innovation Grant. pic.twitter.com/8gc8v5pl8J Special Olympics South Africa (@SO_SouthAfrica) November 23, 2021

The NBA and Special Olympics host an annual NBA Cares Special Olympics Unified Basketball Game prior to the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in the USA. Select Special Olympics basketball players face off against each other alongside NBA Legends and current/former WNBA players.

“People are invited to become Ambassadors for Special Olympics South Africa based on their commitment to our athletes and the organisation. Many of our Ambassadors started as supporters of the organisation and impressed us with their passion for creating real change for people living with an intellectual disability in South Africa,” said Smith.

Throughout the year, the Jr. NBA hosts basketball clinics for Special Olympics athletes, coaches and volunteers around the world.

“Mostly the interaction with the kids from Alex and other townships, we need sport so much in the times we’re in, in SA. Kids need to be more active, get involved in activities that grow them,” said Shongwe of Friday’s event.

Events on the 22nd in Alex will include a skills workshop hosted by NBA coaches and a Unified Celebrity recreational basketball game.

“Alexandra is where we began piloting Special Olympics basketball in South Africa. It is a fairly new sporting code for us and we are very lucky to have our Special Olympics Coach Harry Nakeng based in Alex. Harry received a scholarship from the Sports Diplomacy Division of the US Department of State and he participated in the Championship Principles Virtual Training programme led by former NBA pro and Head Coach, Sam Vincent. Harry is spearheading the development of basketball in Alex. The NBA has also conducted previous events there and is thrilled to be back in Alexandra to spend a day on the court with the youth,” said Smith.

The anti-apartheid leader, former South African president and Nobel Peace Prize winner who died at the age of 95, was once quoted as saying: “Disabled children are equally entitled to an exciting and brilliant future,” during the First Annual South African Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp in Johannesburg on 4 December 1994.

And today the NBA talent, Special Olympics Ambassadors and other celebrities join Special Olympics athletes for a day of inclusive basketball to celebrate the icon.

The event will be hosted at the Three Square Sport Complex in Alexander. Participants will include 90 SOSA athletes and Unified partners along with SOSA ambassadors, NBA talent and other celebrities.