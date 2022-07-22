McKenzie to reveal achievements in 100 days as Central Karoo Municipality mayor Ex-convict turned businessman and now mayor, Gayton McKenzie, is set to reveal all his achievements so far. Patriotic Alliance

BEAUFORT WEST - The Patriotic Alliance (PA) and its mayor in the Central Karoo will on Friday reveal their 100–day report, focusing on all the promises and plans that have been made for the municipality.

The Central Karoo District Municipality is one of the most crucial and important municipalities.

It is situated in the middle of the country and trucks delivering goods travel through the town of Beaufort West on the N1 to other African countries.

After the municipal elections, the PA became the kingmaker in a coalition agreement with other political parties in the Central Karoo District Municipality.

Gayton McKenzie was then elected mayor.

He will on Friday morning take the media on a tour and after that will give a report back on his 100 days in office.

Some residents have told Eyewitness News that McKenzie is needed for the district but some opposition parties say that McKenzie needs to talk about reality, which includes a former corrupt government with an empty purse.