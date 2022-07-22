Thabo Mbeki criticises lack of leadership under ANC-led government

In his assessment, Former President Thabo Mbeki said that the party's leadership left much to be desired.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Thabo Mbeki has criticised the lack of leadership under the African National Congress (ANC)-led government, his political home.

Mbeki made the frank comments at the late deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte's memorial service in Johannesburg on Thursday night.

Duarte died on Sunday.

Mbeki was joined by several high-profile leaders, including ANC deputy president David Mabuza, NEC members Naledi Pandor, Baleka Mbete and Duarte's longtime friend, Nomvula Mokonyane.

Former President Thabo Mbeki, like the late stalwart Jessie Duarte, has often spearheaded the embattled party’s renewal agenda.

This has been seen in both their public criticism of their political home, especially in the midst of in-fighting and a flurry of accusations of fraud and corruption against party leaders.

Mbeki was met by loud cheers and singing at the Joburg City Hall on Thursday afternoon, when he again called the party and its leadership into order.

The memorial service at the city hall formed part of the programme by the ANC to celebrate the life of Duarte.

"There is no national plan to address the challenge of unemployment, poverty and inequality. It doesn't exist," Mbeki said.

Mbeki added that the party was falling short of fulfilling its commitment to South Africans.

The 68-year-old Duarte was South Africa’s ambassador to Mozambique during Mbeki’s first term in office.