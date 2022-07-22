Maties SRC: Theuns du Toit's expulsion a step in the right direction

Stellenbosch University has expelled Theuns du Toit, who was captured on cellphone video urinating on the desk of fellow Huis Marais resident, Babalo Ndwayana.

CAPE TOWN - Maties Student Representative Council said that the outcome of a disciplinary process was a step in the right direction to address issues regarding racial discrimination at the campus.

Du Toit has five days in which to appeal the hearing outcome.

Campus management has stressed there's no place for racism or victimisation of any kind at the university.

SRC Chairperson, Viwe Kobokana, said that they welcomed the university's finding against Du Toit.

"This is something that from the very beginning we called for along with our fellow student leaders and other students on campus as well but again we do know and we do realise that this was just a symptom of a greater issue in our institution, as well as in our country and society in general," Kobokana said.

Kobokana said that Du Toit's expulsion would hopefully send a strong message on the university's stance regarding racial discrimination.

"We're not going to tolerate any form of discrimination. This institution is for everyone, it doesn't belong to one group of students more than others. If you're going to go against anyone, violate anyone then you're not part of the university," Kobokana said.