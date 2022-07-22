Mabuza calls on ANC members to abandon internal squabbles

Mabuza, who is tipped to still be in the running for another term in office, believes factionalism has taken away the focus of the party's mandate to serve South Africans.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Deputy President David Mabuza has called on the governing party to abandon its internal squabbles.

This comes as the race to the party's all-important national elective conference in December intensifies.

The conference, set to be held at Nasrec, will see the party's top six leadership elected.

The build-up to the conference has seen the party grappling with divisions.

Speaking at the memorial service for the late Jessie Duarte on Thursday night, Mabuza called on the party to return to basics.

"We must eliminate destructive internal factions that undermine organisational renewal and unity. In her memory, we should never let the ANC crumble because of our selfish behaviour. We should never allow disagreements and preferences of leadership to tear the organisation apart".