KZN ANC says it's all systems go for conference despite registration delays

Its ninth conference was expected to formally kick off at 10 am on Friday, but there's been little activity at the venue with delegates still queuing up to register.

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal said it’s all systems go for its provincial conference, however, with delegates still registering a late start seems on the cards.

Its ninth conference was expected to formally kick off at 10 am on Friday, but there's been little activity at the venue with delegates still queuing up to register.

Around 1,600 delegates are expected to descend at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban to elect new leadership for the party's biggest province.