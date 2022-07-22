KZN ANC says it's all systems go for conference despite registration delays
Its ninth conference was expected to formally kick off at 10 am on Friday, but there's been little activity at the venue with delegates still queuing up to register.
DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal said it’s all systems go for its provincial conference, however, with delegates still registering a late start seems on the cards.
Around 1,600 delegates are expected to descend at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban to elect new leadership for the party's biggest province.
#ANCKZN ANC headquarters sending another massive delegation of its NEC to help their deployees. 10 members being brought in as reinforcements.EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 22, 2022
While all preparation seems to be in place including security, the Olive Convention Centre remains empty with delegates still at the nearby People’s Park.
Provincial spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said registration has adversely affected the day’s programme: “Seemingly the delegates were delayed where they were sleeping. We are waiting for the delegates to collect their tags and go to the conference centre.”
This is also due to last-minute horse trading that is currently underway at numerous hotels in and around the city centre.
Ntombela said the ANC has done its bit and can start at any moment: “On our systems all are ready, they are on track. The national leadership has also arrived, NEC deployees have arrived.”
The party’s treasurer general Paul Mashatile is expected to open the conference.