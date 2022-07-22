Technical glitches mark start of GED online application

On Thursday, education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced technical improvements that would enhance the security and capacity of the system adding that up to 40,000 users would be able to utilise the platform simultaneously.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng education department said it had noted system challenges that parents experienced while using the online admissions platform for grade 1 and grade 8 registrations - which officially started on Friday morning.

But after several complaints from parents struggling to access the system or select feeder schools, Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona acknowledged the glitch - which he attributed to anxious parents overloading the system and problems with Google Maps.

"As the department, we wish to acknowledge that we started on a bumpy ride this morning - where our system experienced challenges because of the deactivation from Google Maps.”

He said the problem was resolved.

"As we speak now we are sitting at over 100,000 applications processed.”

Online applications are open until midnight on 19 August.