Hillary Gardee murder: Family looks to the Hawks for more arrests

It's been almost 2 months since former EFF Secretary General Godrich Gardee’s daughter, Hillary's lifeless body was found in Sabie - a township in Mpumalanga.

NELSPRUIT - The Gardee family said police were dragging their feet in the investigation into the murder of their daughter.

They said more could be done as they believe more people were involved in the crime.

She had stab gashes on her chest and a gunshot wound at the back of her head.

She had stab gashes on her chest and a gunshot wound at the back of her head.

Arrests have been made, however, no progress has been made in the case.

Three men believed to be behind the murder of Hilary were expected to make a return to the Nelspruit Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

They face a number of charges including rape and kidnapping.

Accused number one is expected to conclude his bail application.

It was a Friday afternoon when Hillary Gardee was getting a few items at a grocery store, with her three-year-old adopted daughter, when she went missing in central Mpumalanga.

It is believed she was kidnapped as she made her way to a nearby taxi rank - which is metres away from the Nelspruit Police Station.

Sipho Mkhatshwa - who is suspected to have provided his guest house to confine Gardee - has been trying to get bail.

His first legal representative dropped him mid-court proceedings - which delayed the case until he got a new lawyer, Sakhile Nkosi, who made a formal bail application on 7 July.

Mkhatshwa, through his lawyer, told the court that he was not in Mpumalanga during the time and days of Gardee’s abduction however, his phone records through investigation proved otherwise.

Accused numbers two and three, Philemon Lukhele and Albert Gama have since abandoned bail and said they were ready to proceed with the trial.

The three suspects also told the court they planned to plead not guilty to all the charges against them.

With the several postponements in the case so far, the Gardee family has brought to light that more people should be arrested and police were not making the move.

They have now approached the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to seek the Hawks' involvement citing police incompetence.