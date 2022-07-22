Former ANC leader Mbeki warns that SA could see uprising triggered by discontent

Thabo Mbeki made the comments on the back of the country's record-high unemployment, concerning crime trends and energy insecurity.

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) president Thabo Mbeki has warned that the country could see an uprising similar to the Arab Spring, triggered by mounting discontent among South Africans.

Mbeki made the comments on the back of the country's record-high unemployment, concerning crime trends and energy insecurity.

He said that while the government was aware of the brewing frustrations among citizens, the anger could lead to a repeat of last year's deadly July unrest.

Mbeki has also criticised Cyril Ramaphosa's administration, saying that it had failed to implement key structural reforms since making several commitments at this year's State on the Nation Address.

He was speaking at the memorial service of the late ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte in Johannesburg on Thursday night.

"Comrade president Cyril Ramaphosa, when he delivered the State of the Nation Address in February said in 100 days there must be agreed a comprehensive social compact to address these matters. Nothing has happened, nothing," Mbeki said.