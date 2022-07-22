Eskom announces load shedding-free weekend

In a statement, the power utility said stage 1 power cuts will be introduced form 4 pm on Friday until midnight.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced that load shedding will be suspended at midnight.

The ailing utility said the electricity generation system has sufficiently recovered.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha has urged customers to use electricity sparingly: “Eskom thanks the public and all stakeholders for their patience and understanding during this difficult period of load shedding. And while we are able to suspend load shedding at this point, Eskom cautions that power constraints continue to persist.”