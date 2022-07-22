England Women clinch multi-format series against SA with T20 victory

The hosts won the toss and elected to field first and were soon vindicated by the decision as they had the South Africans in trouble early on at 7/2 in the third over.

JOHANNESBURG - The Proteas women’s team fell to a disappointing six-wicket defeat to England in the first T20 international at Chelmsford.

The hosts won the toss and elected to field first and were soon vindicated by the decision as they had the South Africans in trouble early on at 7/2 in the third over.

The visitors were let down by their batters, who struggled to build partnerships and momentum in their innings. Katherine Brunt recorded her best bowling figures in T20s with 4/15 as the Proteas were restricted to 111/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Only two batters, Laura Wolvaardt, with 55, and Anneke Bosch, with 18, managed to get into double figures.

"We didn't have partnerships all the way through... It was a difficult innings for me because every time I felt like we just got going again, another wicket fell. It's hard to get momentum especially at the back-end of the game when you've lost early wickets," Proteas batter Laura Wolvaardt said.

The run chase hardly proved to be challenging for the England Women. Seamer Ayabonga Khaka provided a glimmer of hope as she took three wickets, but it proved to be the only bit of joy they would have.

The home side reached 114/4 at the end of the 15th over to register the win with 30 balls to spare. Opener Sophia Dunkely top scored with 59 from 39 balls.

England’s six-wicket win takes them to 10-2 in the multi-format series and confirms their victory. The next T20 between the sides is at Worcester on Saturday.