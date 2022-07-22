EFF: Delays in Hilary Gardee murder trial retraumatising family

The party’s secretary general Poppy Moilola said that it seems like Gardee’s case has unfortunately joined the growing list of others piling up in our courts with no justice.

NELSPRUIT - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said the delays in the Hillary Gardee murder case had led to it losing faith in the country's justice system.

The party’s secretary general Poppy Mailola said it seemed like Gardee’s case had unfortunately joined the growing list of others piling up in our courts with no justice.

She addressed journalists outside the Nelspruit Magistrates Court on Friday where three men believed to be behind the murder of the former EFF secretary general Godrich Gardee appeared.

EFF outside Nelspruit Magistrates court for the Hillary Gardee murder case on 22 July 2022. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

The matter has been postponed yet again.

Mailola has indicated that the Gardee family is in possession of more evidence that could be provided to the police.

But she said the slow progress in the murder case had them doubting the law enforcement.

She said they expected to see the case postponed yet again because this was probably just another gender-based violence case that would be swept under the carpet.

“We understand that in South Africa, we do not have a legal system because what is happening here is torture to the family and it is traumatising the family all over again.”

Sipho Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele and Albert Gama briefly appeared in court on Friday with the hopes to have Mkhatshwa’s bail bid concluded.

However, their case has been postponed.

Mkhatshwa will return to court on Monday for the completion of his bail hearing while the other two accused are back in court on Wednesday for their bail.

