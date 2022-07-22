SAHRC seeks inquiry into deadly scourge of severe malnutrition among EC children

The commission has now resolved to host a Provincial Inquiry into the Right to Food and Child Malnutrition.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said in addition to media reports its Eastern Cape office has received complaints related to child deaths as a result of Severe Acute Malnutrition.

It said studies and statistics further indicated that many children in the province were starving due to abject poverty.

The commission has now resolved to host a provincial inquiry into the right to food and child malnutrition scheduled to run between 8 and 12 August.

SAHRC said the inquiry sought to prove the root causes of malnutrition as well as identify possible solutions in a bid to decrease its prevalence and eradicate unnecessary deaths.

The commission also wants to hold to account those who may have been neglecting their mandates to address the issue.

Members of the public, civil society organisations and interested parties are invited to make submissions by 29 July as per the commission's invitation.