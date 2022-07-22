Divisions laid bare as KZN ANC set to elect new leaders at conference The KwaZulu-Natal ANC conference is expected to go down to the wire with more than five proposed slates doing the rounds ahead of the start of the conference on Friday. African National Congress ANC

Kzn anc conference JOHANNESBURG - It's likely to be down to the wire for the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal, when it comes to selecting new leadership to head up the party’s largest province, with regions and caucuses taking place as it sits for its ninth provincial conference this weekend. Eyewitness News understands that negotiations lasted well into the night and are likely to continue all the way until ballots are cast, with whatever desires eThekwini has expected to find expression in the top five. More than five proposed slates have been doing the rounds, with some wanting to retain the status quo, which will mean Sihle Zikalala and Mdumiseni Ntuli retaining their respective roles as chairperson and secretary, while others have been pushing to see those believed to be aligned to embattled national executive committee member, Dr Zweli Mkhize’s allies rising to control the ANC's largest province. This all hinges on eThekwini, the governing party’s largest region in the country, which is expected to decide on its preferred candidates at the 11th hour. #ANCKZN ANC headquarters sending another massive delegation of its NEC to help their deployees. 10 members being brought in as reinforcements.

This region has had a footing in the province’s top five, at some point attempting to push Ntuli, who hails from eThekwini, as its preferred chair. He has, however, been adamant that he would not contest Zikalala, instead expressing his desire to remain in the engine room of the organisation in KZN. It's a move that has propelled those linked to corruption-accused Zandile Gumede to look elsewhere for a chair.

Gumede’s own legal woes have made her persona non-grata on the election ballot as the ANC’s step aside resolution bars those facing serious criminal charges from being elected into leadership positions. But while she dodged the bullet by being re-elected as eThekwini chair in absentia, this time around, those who nominated her for provincial treasurer, have to contend with her disqualification from the race.

This means eThekwini would have to go back to the drawing board to ensure they maintain their presence in the top leadership amongst KZN’s 11 regions.

By Friday evening, some in the region had proposed two names - Bhekinkosi Mtolo and Ntuli - as their preferred candidates for provincial secretary, with the hope that branches in the region would help by supporting either one of the two.

If Ntuli fails to return to the helm, he would have served just one term in office.

Numerous names have been thrown in the hat in the race for chairperson, with Zikalala remaining a main contender, however, it is believed that he will be in a tight race with senior party member Siboniso Duma, while some continue raising Nomusa Dube Ncube, the current treasurer as the best option for provincial chair. These are just a few names in a long list of those who believe they are the ideal candidates to lead the province, including businessman Sandile Zungu, but are likely to be narrowed down to just two or three when the nominations are counted and presented before the conference.

"Things are very unsettled in the province. What’s clear now, is that no slate will get a clean sweep," one party member told Eyewitness News as horse trading and discussions continued across parts of the province.

Over recent months, attempts to unify the deeply fractured province so sick of chairs of regions coming together to deliver it over the future of the province. They produced a set of conditions that they wanted met by those who sought their support.

Some of the issues they wanted resolved included the conflict around the Shembe Church, which has been dragged multiple times to the courts over the rightful heir, they also called for better treatment for former President Jacob Zuma and for the ANC to review the contentious 2017 step aside resolution, arguing that it was being used to deal with political opponents of those who enjoyed dominance in the organisation.

This forum was meant to elect a leader who championed these causes, however, within weeks of being put together, it disintegrated as sectional politics of the province took centre stage.

Some of those seeking the status quo have been simply labelled “friends like these,” with their connection which was made at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. They have largely been dismissed by those seeking immediate change, to arrest the decline of the organisation in KZN.

The province, like in Gauteng, is likely to see the “youth leaguers” generation rising to the fore, as the debate over passing leadership to the younger members of the organisation gains momentum across some parts of the organisation.

Eyewitness News understands that the outcome of the Gauteng conference, which is likely to further boost Paul Mashatile’s chances of becoming the ANC’s number two or even challenging current ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa for the top post.

This "Taliban" has seen a lobby group linked to deputy provincial secretary Sipho Hlomuka and those who have been traditionally labelled the radical economic transformation faction but has been ultimately defined as the "anything but Ramaphosa" perspective. It’s also said to be against the current cohort of leaders in KZN. This is also where those aligned to Mkhize and Mashatile believe their leaders, through different sub-groupings of this faction, will find expression in the province.

Some have labelled those seeking to see the return of Ntuli and Zikalala as a “friends like these” cohort, based on their relationship and student politics which stemmed from the University of KZN, and have argued that is the only reason why they have come together, to put their personal relations above the ANC’s needs.

"The best outcome here is a Nasrec outcome," one PEC member told Eyewitness News, arguing that the province remained highly divided, which cost it its 2017 position in the top leadership of the ANC - KZN was dubbed the biggest loser after failing to find representation amongst the most senior leadership of the governing party, this after a bid for Dr Nkosazana Dlamini to emerge as party president fell flat.

KZN will present yet another battlefront in the greater fight for the soul of the organisation come December. It’s also here when Mkhize, who is facing allegations of corruption during his tenure as health minister, is likely to drum up some support, but insiders here are divided on just how much support he has from his home province, which is likely to be seen by Sunday when the conference wraps up.

“But you can't argue that Mkhize is a player - he attends meetings and is seen to be surrounded by a lot of people, yes, but those are not branches of the ANC,” claimed one member.

It's a view that’s been refuted by those in Mkhize’s camp, who believe that like the eThekwini outcomes, they have done enough to secure the former minister a nod from KZN.

Mkhize is expected to use this province as leverage in attempts to dethrone Ramaphosa as ANC president as he is believed to continuously be in talks of forming alliances with the likes of Mashatile and suspended and corruption-accused ANC secretary-general, Ace Magashule.

ANC members who spoke to Eyewitness News on the eve of the conference were amenable to working alongside Mashatile, with some claiming they want to see Mkhize in the top six but were not completely sold on whether he was the right person to take the position of president.

As it stands, it still remains to be seen whether Ramaphosa, who’s never been favoured in KZN, will show his face at the end of this conference as he did in Mpumalanga, the Eastern Cape and Limpopo, this as aggrieved PEC members argue that what he’s been doing is unheard of in the ANC.

“A president opens a conference and newly elected leaders close it - it's un-organisational, this trend makes no sense,” said another PEC member, who told Eyewitness News that this matter was discussed at this week’s meeting.

Following conflicts over a 2015 conference, which saw the province losing its standing in the courts, some have been of the view that KZN should open most processes in order to avoid possible litigation. This has seen some suggest the contentious credentials process, which can drag on for hours or even days, be open to the public, with those against it, saying that is simply not done.

The conference kicks off on Friday and will draw to a close on Sunday.