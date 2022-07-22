Deadline looms for Ramaphosa to indicate if he'll testify at Mkhwebane inquiry

Lawyers for Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane have written to the president requesting that he testify at the inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has until Friday to indicate whether he will voluntarily testify before Parliament's Section 194 inquiry into suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.

Mkhwebane's legal representatives have written to the president requesting that he testify before the inquiry.

Ramaphosa placed the advocate on suspension pending its outcome.

Mkhwebane's lawyers insist that the relevance of Ramaphosa’s testimony is self-evident.

They have listed allegations made by the president against Mkhwebane, including that she was manifestly dishonest in her rescission application for her report into Ramaphosa’s CR17 election campaign.

When a Member of Parliament, Bantu Holomisa, suggested that Ramaphosa should testify before the inquiry, the Presidency said that he had not made any allegations against Mkhwebane and therefore could not be compelled to provide evidence proving or disproving the accusations.

If Ramaphosa does not voluntarily testify, Mkhwebane’s lawyers said that he would be summoned.