Collins Chabane municipality mayor Moses Maluleke shot dead in home, son wounded

Police said that 56-year-old Moses Maluleke was shot and killed on Thursday night by three gunmen who entered his home.

JOHANNESBURG - The mayor of the Collins Chabane local municipality in Limpopo has been shot dead and his son wounded at their home in Saselemani village.

Police said that 56-year-old Moses Maluleke was shot and killed on Thursday night by three gunmen who entered his home.

They demanded money from the mayor and his 18-year-old son.

When the pair refused to comply, the men opened fire.

The police said that National Commissioner Fannie Masemola has asked Limpopo’s provincial commissioner Thembi Hadebe to use maximum resources to apprehend those responsible for the murder of Maluleke.

The mayor succumbed to his injuries on the scene, while his 18-year-old son, who was also wounded, survived.

Spokesperson Athlenda Mathe: "The son was transported to a nearby hospital where he is receiving further medical care. A case of murder and attempted murder has been registered. Police have since launched a manhunt for the group of suspects."

Police have called on members of the public with information to come forward.