Almost 500,000 desperate COJ residents await RDP houses

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg's human settlements department said it acknowledges the severity of the metro’s housing backlog.

This comes as the city's officials try to claw back its housing system from criminal syndicates.

The department has flagged the rise in government subsidised housing scams across the city.

Unsuspecting residents who are on the waiting list are being targeted by fraudsters - who promise to help them jump the queue.

In a media briefing on Thursday, Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse and MMC for Human Settlements, Mlungisi Mabaso addressed the growing trend of housing scams where fraudsters pose as city officials on social media.

Mabaso said he was forced to open a case of identity theft after scam artists started using his photos and registered several numbers in his name to lure potential victims.

Phalatse said the city’s housing programme had fallen into the hands of criminals running syndicates.

"The Joburg Department of Human Settlements has been inundated with walk-ins and calls from victims who've lost their hard-earned money to scammers using different fake social media accounts - which constantly use the MMC's face and the department's name.

"These fraudsters have even registered cellphone numbers in the MMC's name - which they used to extort money from vulnerable residents."

With at least 480,000 people still waiting for homes, Mabaso said he was aware of the growing desperation among residents.

"Because most of the people who are in need of houses in Johannesburg are people who are residing in our informal areas. So that's why we are putting more resources in formalising all these informal settlements," he said.

The department has urged residents to open cases of fraud in order to help clamp down on the illegal operations.