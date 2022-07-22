Building a culture of science learning key objective for CT initiative The Advancing Knowledge Non-Profit Company has joined forces with the Garden Cities Archway Foundation and the Western Cape government to make science teaching and learning centres available at schools in disadvantaged communities. Advancing Knowledge Non-Profit Company

Science and maths CAPE TOWN - Building a culture of science learning is a key objective of an initiative aimed at boosting the practical know-how of the subject. The Advancing Knowledge Non-Profit Company has joined forces with the Garden Cities Archway Foundation and the Western Cape government to make science teaching and learning centres available at schools in disadvantaged communities. Westbank No 1 Primary School is one of the educational institutions where a new science laboratory was opened on Thursday. #ScienceEducation Professor Shaheed Hartley, Advancing Knowledge NPC Director, stresses the need for learners to get more practical experience in subjects such as Physics and Chemistry. pic.twitter.com/l3IPzLIcg3 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 22, 2022 Garden Cities-Archway Foundation Director, Myrtle February pic.twitter.com/DLInxq2gjL EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 22, 2022

Professor Shaheed Hartley, Advancing Knowledge NPC director, said that it was vital for learners to have access to these fully kitted-out labs.

"It's the culmination of a number of things - one the one side we have training for science teachers to build their efficiency to teach science effectively, what I call building the culture of science teaching," Hartley said.

Garden Cities Archway Foundation CEO, John Matthews, explains that they had so far opened 85 of these laboratories across the Western Cape.

"This is a necessity in terms of the advancement of science and maths and we would like to inculcate the behaviour in our junior schools, not just high schools, to love science and maths," Matthews said.

The Norma Road Primary School in Silvertown and Sokhanyo Primary in Gugulethu have also opened their new science laboratories.