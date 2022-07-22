Banyana Banyana's Desiree Ellis named CAF Women's Coach of the Year
CAPE TOWN - Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis was named Women's Coach of the Year at the 2022 CAF Awards in Rabat, Morocco on Thursday night.
It is the third consecutive time that she has won the award.
Under her stewardship, Banyana Banyana has made it to the final of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations tournament where they will face Morocco on Saturday. The South Africans have also qualified for the 2023 Women's World Cup.
3 SUCCESSIVE TIMES!#CAFAwards2022 (@CAF_Online) July 21, 2022
Desire Ellis is named 2022 Coach of the Year (WOMEN) AGAIN! #CAFAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/pg7XBWwBu8
Shes used to the big stage.#CAFAwards2022 (@CAF_Online) July 21, 2022
But this award felt so special for @descaptain! #CAFAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/PMghI7KEi2
Desiree Ellis#CAFAwards2022 (@CAF_Online) July 22, 2022
3 Coach of the Year awards for the South Africa legendary woman. #CAFAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/VyOkRQMIhx
Meanwhile, the Mamelodi Sundowns Women's team were named as the Women's Club of the Year.
A season engraved in footballing history!#CAFAwards2022 (@CAF_Online) July 21, 2022
@SundownsLadies is named 2022 Womens Club of the Year!
Congratulations #CAFAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/2ClveMD3Tc