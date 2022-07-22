Go

Banyana Banyana's Desiree Ellis named CAF Women's Coach of the Year

It is the third consecutive time that she has won the award.

South Africa's Desiree Ellis was crowned as the CAF Women's Coach of the Year at the CAF Awards in Rabat. Morocco on 21 July 2022. Picture: @CAF_Online/Twitter
28 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis was named Women's Coach of the Year at the 2022 CAF Awards in Rabat, Morocco on Thursday night.

Under her stewardship, Banyana Banyana has made it to the final of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations tournament where they will face Morocco on Saturday. The South Africans have also qualified for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Meanwhile, the Mamelodi Sundowns Women's team were named as the Women's Club of the Year.

