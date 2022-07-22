Babita Deokaran murder trial: State has 1,600 pages of evidence against accused

A high-ranking official in the Gauteng Department of Health’s financial unit and a witness in a number of graft investigations, Deokaran was killed outside her home in Mondeor, south Johannesburg, on the morning of 23 August 2021 in what's believed to have been a hit.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Johannesburg has heard that the State has a whopping 1,600 pages of evidence against Babita Deokaran's alleged killers.

A high-ranking official in the Gauteng Department of Health’s financial unit and a witness in a number of graft investigations, Deokaran was killed in a hail of bullets unleashed on her car outside her home in Mondeor, south Johannesburg, on the morning of 23 August 2021 in what's believed to have been a hit.

The six men who were arrested for the crime, made their first appearance in the High Court on Friday, after the case was transferred from the Johannesburg Regional Court in April.

The accused's appearance in court was a brief one; the court heard that both the State and the defence needed more time.

State advocate Steven Rubin said that they still needed to take additional photos of the accused.

For the defence, attorney Shafoque Sarlie said that they still needed to confirm their instructions as well as to get to grips with the voluminous docket, which the court heard spanned some 1,600 pages.

The case was postponed to 24 August.

The accused have been denied bail and will remain in custody until then.