Agrizzi’s R1.8 billion fraud and corruption case back in the Pretoria High Court

The former BOSASA COO and his co-accused - including former Correctional Services Commissioner Linda Mti and the department’s former Chief Financial Officer Patrick Gillingham - are facing a string of charges of fraud and corruption.

TSHWANE - Angelo Agrizzi’s R1.8 billion fraud and corruption case is back in the Pretoria High Court on Friday.

The former BOSASA Chief Operations Officer and his co-accused - including former Correctional Services Commissioner Linda Mti and the department’s former Chief Financial Officer Patrick Gillingham - are facing a string of charges of fraud and corruption.

The case involves a number of suspected prison tenders BOSASA and its subsidiaries scored.

The last time the matter was before the court was in May when it was postponed at the request of Mti and Gillingham - who had said they needed time to sort out their finances.

Agrizzi, for his part, is not expected to be present in court.

He had not been in court since October 2020, when he fell ill and had to be hospitalised.

Agrizzi has since been unwell.

The state recently got its own physician to examine Agrizzi, and it’s since indicated that it was still planning on prosecuting him.

This issue is expected to be discussed further during the proceedings in the high court.